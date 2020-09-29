Court: Private locker room violated transgender boy’s rights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that schools must allow students to use locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity, saying a suburban school district violated the rights of a transgender student by keeping him from using the boys' locker room.

The parents of a boy identified as N.H. sued the Anoka-Hennepin School District last year, claiming it violated his rights to equal protection.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights joined in the lawsuit, saying “students should not be required to ‘shop’ among schools and districts to obtain a discrimination-free education.”

A spokesman for Anoka-Hennepin Schools says the district is reviewing its options.

