817 new Covid cases, five more deaths in Minnesota

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 817 new cases of COVID-19 along, with five additional deaths today.

The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,020.

7,633 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.

88,380 people have recovered to date.

Full details can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html

