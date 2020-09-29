52nd Ave. S. in Fargo undergoing construction Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo says a portion of 52nd Ave. S. will be under construction on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on 52nd Ave. S. will have lane closures between University Dr. S. and the Red River. The road will remain open to traffic but delays should be expected.

The construction should hopefully be finished by end of day on Tuesday.

