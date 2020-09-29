419 new Covid cases, five more deaths in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 419 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths in the state. In total, 239 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 9.37 percent.
There are now 3,651 active cases in North Dakota, with 105 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Grant County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 1
- Bottineau County – 10
- Bowman County – 1
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 63
- Cass County – 71
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County – 6
- Divide County - 1
- Dunn County – 2
- Eddy County - 1
- Emmons County – 9
- Foster County – 2
- Golden Valley County - 2
- Grand Forks County – 23
- Grant County – 4
- Griggs County – 2
- Kidder County - 2
- LaMoure County – 1
- Logan County – 5
- McHenry County -28
- McIntosh County - 2
- McKenzie County - 6
- McLean County - 7
- Mercer County - 9
- Morton County – 13
- Mountrail County – 11
- Nelson County – 12
- Oliver County - 1
- Pembina County – 3
- Pierce County - 1
- Ramsey County - 7
- Richland County – 1
- Rolette County – 6
- Sargent County – 2
- Sheridan County - 1
- Sioux County - 1
- Stark County – 17
- Stutsman County – 2
- Towner County - 4
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County - 15
- Ward County – 27
- Wells County - 2
- Williams County – 32
