419 new Covid cases, five more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 419 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths in the state.

In total, 239 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 9.37 percent.

There are now 3,651 active cases in North Dakota, with 105 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Grant County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Bottineau County – 10

Bowman County – 1

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 63

Cass County – 71

Cavalier County – 1

Dickey County – 6

Divide County - 1

Dunn County – 2

Eddy County - 1

Emmons County – 9

Foster County – 2

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 23

Grant County – 4

Griggs County – 2

Kidder County - 2

LaMoure County – 1

Logan County – 5

McHenry County -28

McIntosh County - 2

McKenzie County - 6

McLean County - 7

Mercer County - 9

Morton County – 13

Mountrail County – 11

Nelson County – 12

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County – 3

Pierce County - 1

Ramsey County - 7

Richland County – 1

Rolette County – 6

Sargent County – 2

Sheridan County - 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 17

Stutsman County – 2

Towner County - 4

Traill County – 1

Walsh County - 15

Ward County – 27

Wells County - 2

Williams County – 32

