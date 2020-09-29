Advertisement

$10k reward offered after suspects steal multiple firearms from Rapid City business

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward following a burglary in Rapid City where authorities say 25 to 40 firearms were stolen.
The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward following a burglary in Rapid City where authorities say 25 to 40 firearms were stolen.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive is offering a $10,000 reward following a burglary in Rapid City where authorities say 25 to 40 firearms were stolen.

Authorities say the burglary took place on September 23rd at First Stop Gun & Coin, a federal firearms licensee in Rapid City. Surveillance video shows three suspects breaking into the businesses and taking the firearms.

One juvenile is already in custody and authorities have recovered 21 of the stolen firearms. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other suspects.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $10,000. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary or aid in the recovery of the stolen firearms.

Anyone with information about the people responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact Rapid City Police Detective Jim Ingalls at (605) 394-4134. To report information anonymously, text letters “RCPD” and the pertinent information to 847-411.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

