WF parents: Cars driving passed flashing stopped school buses is an accident waiting to happen

School bus
School bus(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Monday morning was startling for a West Fargo parent at 26th Ave and 9th St near Brooks Harbor Elementary. He watches and videotapes as his son gets on the school bus, it’s stop arm down, lights flashing, when an SUV barrels through, a few moments later, another does the same thing.

“A little disheartened to see people completely disregarding the lights,” said Jessica Bertsch, a West Fargo mom.

“Vehicles should be stopping, but they just don’t,” said Graham Mootz.

According to the law, vehicles must stop before reaching a bus if red lights are flashing and the stop arm is down.

West Fargo Public Schools said in this case; there’s a gray area around divided roadways and whether both directions of traffic need to stop for the flashing red lights and stop sign.

Either way, parents say this kind of racing to beat to bus needs to stop.

“It would be incredibly unfortunate if one of these children in this neighborhood got hit,” said Bertsch.

“The drivers just need to be more aware,” said Mootz. “They just need to slow down, take it easy.”

They urge drivers to pay more attention and watch for blind spots.

If parents see dangerous drivers in a school area, you should immediately call the nearest school or police. Try to get a license plate number, if possible.

