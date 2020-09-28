Advertisement

WATCH: Cars blow past school bus with stop arm out in West Fargo

Stop means stop.
Stop means stop.(Will Thomas)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One West Fargo parent is frustrated with cars driving past his child’s school bus when the stop arm is out.

The video below shows two cars going past the bus while a child gets on. It happened around 26th Ave. and 9th St. Monday morning.

My son's bus stop... cars just blowing through... this is every week. Are WarHammer and I gonna have to go stand in the middle of the intersection???

Posted by George Andersch on Monday, September 28, 2020

In the post, the parent wonders if he’ll have to stand out in the middle of the street to bring attention to the issue that happens every week.

It is illegal to drive by a school bus with the stop arm out in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

