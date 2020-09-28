Polk County Sheriff’s Office receives numerous reports of scam

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of people receiving calls claiming there is fraud involving their Social Security number in Texas.

The calls are being placed to look like they are coming from local numbers. The recipients are threatened by the caller with criminal action if they don’t comply with the instructions. The Sheriff’s Office says the IRS or Law Enforcement does not conduct business this way.

If you receive a call and believe it to be a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency

