North Dakotans travel down I-94 in support of President Trump

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With just 5 weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election, many people across the state of North Dakota took to the roads to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Here in Fargo, supporters drove onto I-94 at Noon to create a parade of vehicles, many flying flags and carrying signs in support of the President, before gathering at the Fargodome.

When talking about the turnout, which saw hundreds of vehicles hit the roadways, event organizer Lisa Gjerde said, “When I heard all the excitement and everyone wanting to be a part of it. It was just heart-warming just to see the excitement that we have for our president.”

An event which was originally just going to consist of classic cars quickly evolved as more and more people became interested. Eventually they opened the parade up for anyone to join.

“We had a lot of people interested in being a part of it event though they didn’t have a classic." said Gjerde about the change. "They just said ‘even if we don’t can we still join in and be a part of this?’ and we said ‘Absolutely!’ We’re just getting together and showing support for Trump across the state of North Dakota.”

This event was truly state-wide with some drivers starting in Bismarck and meeting at the Fargodome.

Three women, who started their journey on the West side of the state before stopping in Fargo spent last night decorating their car for the parade.

“We’re proud to be Americans." Said Sheila, Deb and Gail in front of their custom-painted Trump-themed car. "We love trump we love what he stands for. We support him and we’re all for him.”

Gjerke said the support was felt all along the drive, adding that “We were coming from the Bismarck Mandan area and in Valley City there was people all the way across the bridge holding up flags and yelling and screaming and waving and it was exciting.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.