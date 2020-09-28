Multiple agencies respond to Belcourt, ND house fire

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Multiple authorities are responding to a house fire that broke out early Monday morning in Belcourt, ND.

It happened around 5:39 a.m. at 9862 46th Ave NE.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department said the cost of damages and the fire cause are unknown at this time.

It has been three hours after the blaze, and authorities said they are still on the scene.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.