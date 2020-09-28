Advertisement

More COVID-19 testing events scheduled

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at the University of North Dakota.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. It’ll be open to the public.

Upcoming testing events will be every Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and every other Saturday with the next Saturday testing event, October 3rd, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Additional event details:

  • Registration prior to arrival at the event is preferred: testreg.nd.gov.
  • Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.
  • There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency will not be required.
  • Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
  • Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.
  • Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.
  • For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing.

