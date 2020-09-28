More COVID-19 testing events scheduled
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at the University of North Dakota.
Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. It’ll be open to the public.
Upcoming testing events will be every Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and every other Saturday with the next Saturday testing event, October 3rd, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Additional event details:
- Registration prior to arrival at the event is preferred: testreg.nd.gov.
- Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.
- There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.
- Proof of residency will not be required.
- Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
- Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.
- Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.
- For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing.
