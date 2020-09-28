More COVID-19 testing events scheduled

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at the University of North Dakota.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. It’ll be open to the public.

Upcoming testing events will be every Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and every other Saturday with the next Saturday testing event, October 3rd, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Additional event details:

Registration prior to arrival at the event is preferred: testreg.nd.gov

Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.

Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.

For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing

