Advertisement

Man leads Grand Forks Police on early morning chase

Police were able to stop him using a PIT maneuver
Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By Travis Chinn
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Grand Forks Police used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver who took off during a traffic stop.

It all started when police tried to make a traffic stop around 3:20 Monday morning in the 300 block of N. 12th Street.

Officers say Shawn Bjerke fled Northbound until police were able to stop him using a PIT maneuver on the 1000th block of 15th Avenue South where Bjerke was detained.

Bjerke is charged with with fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine paraphernalia, Possession of LSD and possession of Marijuana.

Bjerke was taken to the hospital after complaining of neck pain.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Valley Today Sept. 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Valley Today

Man found dead after going out to hunt in central MN

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
At this time, deputies say the death could possibly be caused by a medical condition.

News

North Dakotans travel down I-94 in support of President Trump

Updated: 8 hours ago
North Dakotans take to I-94 in support of President Trump.

News

Man donates steeple to 127-year-old Detroit Lakes church

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A retired church builder completed his final task.

Latest News

News

Fargo man completes his own Ironman race during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
An Ironman includes a 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles on the bike and a full marathon.

News

North Dakota Highway Patrol cites two dozen people for speeding near Casselton

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
North Dakota Highway Patrol says they wrote two dozen speeding citations on I-94 near Casselton Sunday.

News

State, hospital leaders committed to ensuring adequate bed capacity for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
State officials met with leaders of Bismarck’s two largest hospital systems this weekend to discuss the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients.

News

News - 10:00PM News September 26 - Part 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - September 26

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 26 - Part 1

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD