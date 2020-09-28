Man leads Grand Forks Police on early morning chase

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Grand Forks Police used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver who took off during a traffic stop.

It all started when police tried to make a traffic stop around 3:20 Monday morning in the 300 block of N. 12th Street.

Officers say Shawn Bjerke fled Northbound until police were able to stop him using a PIT maneuver on the 1000th block of 15th Avenue South where Bjerke was detained.

Bjerke is charged with with fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine paraphernalia, Possession of LSD and possession of Marijuana.

Bjerke was taken to the hospital after complaining of neck pain.

