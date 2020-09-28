Man found dead after going out to hunt in central MN

NEAR WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A sheriff’s department is investigation the death of a hunter whos body was found in central Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says a 56-year-old man from Willmar told family he was going out hunting and then never returned.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, authorities were called out to the area he was hunting to try and find him--that’s when a search crew found his body.

At this time, deputies say the death could possibly be caused by a medical condition.

No other information about the victim or this case is being released.

