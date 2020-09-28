Man donates steeple to 127-year-old Detroit Lakes church

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Sunday’s service came with a cherry on top for church goers at Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church in Detroit Lakes.

A retired church builder completed his final task. Now a 35-foot tall steeple sits at the top of the 127-year-old building.

“I often thought that the church should have a steeple,” Pastor Dale Robins says. “I thought that was just a dream. To see it in reality, that’s a whole different thing.”

Pastor Robins has been here for 20 years. He says the $14,000 steeple was a gift from a man who grew up in the church, wanting to give back to his hometown.

“During this pandemic time, he had a lot of time to think,” he says. “He thought, ‘I wonder if the church would like a steeple.’”

It was a six-month process to get the steeple to Detroit Lakes. But, with church member Ron Anderson on the job, it took just three hours to install.

“For 17 years, that’s all I done is build churches and install steeples,” Anderson says.

He’s put up at least 30 steeples and has been a part of more than 100 church projects.

“Quite heart touching,” he says. “I looked up at it and I said, ‘You know, this is going to be my last one, there’s a good chance.’”

The steeple can be seen from miles away.

“Steeples always point to Christ,” Pastor Robins says. “They always point to Jesus and that’s what we want the focus to be.”

Pastor Robins says he hopes the new addition will be a lighthouse for the community.

“I looked up at the top of it, and all I see is the lord,” Anderson says with tears in his eyes.

Over two-dozen volunteers helped to install the steeple and the cost of transportation was also donated. Pastor Robins says they’ll be lighting the steeple up at night soon.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.