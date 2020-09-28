Advertisement

Man donates steeple to 127-year-old Detroit Lakes church

Detroit Lakes church steeple
Detroit Lakes church steeple(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Sunday’s service came with a cherry on top for church goers at Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church in Detroit Lakes.

A retired church builder completed his final task. Now a 35-foot tall steeple sits at the top of the 127-year-old building.

“I often thought that the church should have a steeple,” Pastor Dale Robins says. “I thought that was just a dream. To see it in reality, that’s a whole different thing.”

Pastor Robins has been here for 20 years. He says the $14,000 steeple was a gift from a man who grew up in the church, wanting to give back to his hometown.

“During this pandemic time, he had a lot of time to think,” he says. “He thought, ‘I wonder if the church would like a steeple.’”

It was a six-month process to get the steeple to Detroit Lakes. But, with church member Ron Anderson on the job, it took just three hours to install.

“For 17 years, that’s all I done is build churches and install steeples,” Anderson says.

He’s put up at least 30 steeples and has been a part of more than 100 church projects.

“Quite heart touching,” he says. “I looked up at it and I said, ‘You know, this is going to be my last one, there’s a good chance.’”

The steeple can be seen from miles away.

“Steeples always point to Christ,” Pastor Robins says. “They always point to Jesus and that’s what we want the focus to be.”

Pastor Robins says he hopes the new addition will be a lighthouse for the community.

“I looked up at the top of it, and all I see is the lord,” Anderson says with tears in his eyes.

Over two-dozen volunteers helped to install the steeple and the cost of transportation was also donated. Pastor Robins says they’ll be lighting the steeple up at night soon.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo man completes his own Ironman race during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
An Ironman includes a 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles on the bike and a full marathon.

News

North Dakota Highway Patrol cites two dozen people for speeding near Casselton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
North Dakota Highway Patrol says they wrote two dozen speeding citations on I-94 near Casselton Sunday.

News

State, hospital leaders committed to ensuring adequate bed capacity for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
State officials met with leaders of Bismarck’s two largest hospital systems this weekend to discuss the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients.

News

News - 10:00PM News September 26 - Part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - September 26

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 26 - Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Walk to end Alzheimer’s

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
Over 14,000 people live with the disease in North Dakota, and 5.8 million nationwide.

News

Black Lives Matter march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Fargo

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
This after the latest news in the Breonna Taylor decision.

News

News - Walk to end Alzheimer's Sept 26

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - BLM March Sept 26

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD