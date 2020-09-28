FPS parents peacefully demonstrate outside district office against distance learning plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several Fargo Public School parents and students peacefully gathered this afternoon at the district office in protest of FPS’s plan to temporarily move to distance learning next week due to COVID-19.

The district announced earlier this month both middle and high school students will make the switch from Oct. 5 through the 19, while elementary student’s schedules will remain the same.

“It’s not political. It’s common sense. Let’s get back to learning,” Michelle Turnberg said.

With less than half a percent of Fargo Public’s population infected with COVID-19, parents and students said they don’t understand why students can’t go back to full-time in-person learning, let alone stay in the hybrid model.

“Some kids just can’t deal with having the computer in front of them as their only option. There’s so many outlets at home, that if parents aren’t with them constantly they’re just not going to be able to stay focused,” Jim Miller said.

“I feel like I learn the most when I’m in the classroom, like actually in-person,” Ben Franklin 6th grader Alexa Smykowski said.

“I just think it’s time they need to be back in school. I can’t help them with their school. I mean it’s been years since I was in physics, chemistry, AP English, pre-calc,” Turnberg said.

“I can’t learn the systems of the body with true and false. It’s really a struggle and it’s really frustrating,” Fargo North senior Ellie Liedberg said.

Many added they feel like the district didn’t take student or parent’s desires seriously in surveys sent out earlier this summer.

“50% of the parents wanted us to be in school and 50% of the parents have been ignored so far. I think that’s why you’re starting to see what’s happening here,” Colin Clarke said.

With just three parents on the district’s COVID-19 committee, parents say they feel like their children have been swept under the rug.

“I think it’s very skewed toward the teachers and administrators, and I start to worry who’s watching out for the kids? We’re really depriving our students of the opportunity to learn,” Clarke said.

Many parents also echoed concerns about their children’s mental health if things don’t change soon.

“I really worry about what’s the long-term impact of this? We’ve locked our kids away in fear, and in this case it really seems to be unfounded,” Clarke said.

“I’ve had a lot more anxiety than it usually is. I have a hard time going to sleep sometimes,” Ben Franklin 6th grader Brynn Mack said.

Parents say a public Zoom meeting is scheduled with Superintendent Rupak Gandhi tomorrow afternoon to address their concerns and suggest alternative learning options for students.

