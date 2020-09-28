Advertisement

Fargo Public Library getting rid of overdue fines

Library generic photo
Library generic photo(WTVG)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have an overdue book from Fargo Public Library, you won’t need to worry about paying a penalty when you bring it back.

Starting on Oct. 1, the library says it will stop charging for overdue books.

In a news release, the library says its board of trustees voted to eliminate the fees to create greater access to library services.

Whether a late fee is charged or not, the library says it makes little difference on when people return materials.

However, If an item from the library is lost or damaged, you will still need to pay a replacement fee.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Valley Today Sept. 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Valley Today

WATCH: Cars blow past school bus with stop arm out in West Fargo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
It is illegal to drive by a school bus with the stop arm out in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

News

Multiple agencies respond to Belcourt, ND house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple authorities are responding to a house fire that broke out early this morning in Belcourt, ND.

News

News - Man Donates Steeple To 127-Year Old Church

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Fargo Man Completes Hos Own Ironman Triathlon

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

Man leads Grand Forks Police on early morning chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Chinn
The Grand Forks Police were led on an early morning chase after stopping a suspected suspended driver.

Valley Today

Man found dead after going out to hunt in central MN

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
At this time, deputies say the death could possibly be caused by a medical condition.

News

North Dakotans travel down I-94 in support of President Trump

Updated: 10 hours ago
North Dakotans take to I-94 in support of President Trump.

News

Man donates steeple to 127-year-old Detroit Lakes church

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A retired church builder completed his final task.

News

Fargo man completes his own Ironman race during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
An Ironman includes a 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles on the bike and a full marathon.