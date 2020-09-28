Fargo Public Library getting rid of overdue fines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have an overdue book from Fargo Public Library, you won’t need to worry about paying a penalty when you bring it back.

Starting on Oct. 1, the library says it will stop charging for overdue books.

In a news release, the library says its board of trustees voted to eliminate the fees to create greater access to library services.

Whether a late fee is charged or not, the library says it makes little difference on when people return materials.

However, If an item from the library is lost or damaged, you will still need to pay a replacement fee.

