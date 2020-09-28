Fargo man completes his own Ironman race during pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo man crossed the finish line of his own Ironman in just over 13.5 hours Saturday.

The pandemic canceled the event Thomas Gonser was originally going to compete in, but he wasn’t going to let all of his training go to waste.

An Ironman includes a 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles on the bike and a full marathon. Family and friends were there to cheer him on along the way.

“My wife did a great job rallying the troops,” he says. “I had a lot of fun people saying hi and supporting me along the way. It was great to see them and it made the day even more fun.”

Gonser says he’ll keep training. His dream is to compete in the Ironman World Championship someday in Hawaii.

