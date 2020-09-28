Crews responding to structure fire in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 12:38 pm fire crews in the metro responded to a call for a smoking apartment floor at 219 12th St. S.

When officials arrived on-scene they experienced smoke on the second and third-floor landings.

After making entry to the unit crews found a mild fire with heavy smoke in the kitchen.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and say the people in the unit will likely be displaced.

