Car rear-ends a tractor on Highway 10

MORRISON CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Police are reminding people to watch for farmers on area roads with heavy machinery, after an injury accident between a car and a tractor on Highway 10 in Morrison County on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man driving a tractor and hauling farm equipment was on the shoulder of the road but over the white line with flashers displayed when a car rear ended him.

That driver was taken to the Little Falls hospital, then transferred to St. Cloud.

The driver of the tractor wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.