After Tuesday, Serious Chill Returns

FARGO, N.D.

TONIGHT: After sunset, gusty wind will subside. After a brief clearing, clouds build and passing showers will slide south out of Saskatchewan. These will pass quickly, and will only be spotty in nature.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: After a chance for a quick morning shower, Tuesday is looking to be drier with a mix of sun and clouds. We can expect cooler conditions again on Wednesday and a chance of showers to the north and east of the Fargo area.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: The fall-like temperatures continue! Thursday morning will be chilly! We are closely watching for the potential for a couple flakes along the International Border Thursday morning, but most of Thursday looks dry. Friday morning will be cold with widespread freeze possible. Saturday brings another chance for a few showers and an overnight freeze.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: I expect a small warming trend to begin Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Predawn showers exit. Sun and clouds. Breezy west wind to 35 mph. Low: 46. High: 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers north and east. Windy. Low: 45. High: 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Low: 40. High: 49.

FRIDAY: COLD! Mainly sunny skies. Still cool. Low: 34. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 41. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Cool. Low: 35. High: 55.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer afternoon. Low: 41. High: 61.