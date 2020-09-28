Advertisement

260 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 260 new cases of COVID-19 along with 3 more death in the state.

In total, 234 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.72 percent.

There are now 3,669 active cases in North Dakota, with 105 patients hospitalized.

