CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says they wrote two dozen speeding citations on I-94 near Casselton Sunday.

The vehicles ranged in speed from 86 mph to 104 mph.

Officials are urging you to lay off of the gas and stay safe.

Today my partners and I wrote 24 citations for speed on I-94 near Casselton. The slowest vehicle stopped was for 86 mph, the fastest was 104 mph. Nine of the citations were for 90mph+. #slowdown#VisionZero#NDHP367 ^TrpPage-SE pic.twitter.com/flYOlz92kg — North Dakota Highway Patrol (@NDHighwayPatrol) September 27, 2020

