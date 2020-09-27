Advertisement

NDDoH: 343 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 343 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

They’re also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 231 since the start of the pandemic.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,661 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

622,308 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

343 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

20,724 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.30% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,766 Total Active Cases

+94 Individuals from yesterday

246 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (199 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

16,727 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

96 – Currently Hospitalized

-8 - Individuals from yesterday

4 – New Deaths*** (231 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County - 3
  • Bottineau County – 11
  • Burleigh County - 57
  • Cass County – 58
  • Cavalier County - 1
  • Dickey County – 5
  • Dunn County - 4
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Emmons County – 19
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 22
  • Grant County – 2
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County – 3
  • LaMoure County - 3
  • Logan County – 3
  • McHenry County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 6
  • McLean County - 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 9
  • Mountrail County - 5
  • Nelson County – 3
  • Pembina County – 6
  • Ramsey County – 20
  • Ransom County - 2
  • Renville County – 6
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County - 4
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 31
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Towner County - 1
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 22
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 13

