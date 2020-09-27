MDH: 1,077 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,077 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday,bringing the total to 96,734.

They’re also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 2,008 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 86,252

Hospitalization

Total cases hospitalized: 7,493

Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,095

