MDH: 1,077 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,077 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday,bringing the total to 96,734.
They’re also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 2,008 since the start of the pandemic.
- Patients no longer needing isolation: 86,252
Hospitalization
- Total cases hospitalized: 7,493
Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,095
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.