MDH: 1,077 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,077 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday,bringing the total to 96,734.

They’re also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 2,008 since the start of the pandemic.

  • Patients no longer needing isolation: 86,252

Hospitalization

  • Total cases hospitalized: 7,493
    Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,095

