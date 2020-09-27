Feeling Like Fall!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - MONDAY: A cool start to the new week with high temperatures in the 50s for most! There is a slight chance for a spotty shower or 2 in the FM area, but the better chance for showers will be east of the Red River Valley.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: After a chance for a quick morning shower, Tuesday is looking to be drier with a mix of sun and clouds. We can expect cooler conditions again on Wednesday and a chance of showers to the north and east of the Fargo area.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: The fall-like temperatures continue! Thursday morning will be chilly! We are closely watching for the potential for a couple flakes along the International Border Thursday morning, but most of Thursday looks dry. Friday morning will be cold with widespread freeze possible. Saturday brings another chance for a few showers and an overnight freeze.

SUNDAY: A chilly day to wrap up the weekend with a mainly sunny sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY - YOM KIPPUR: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly east. Low: 47. High: 53.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 46. High: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers north and east. Windy. Low: 42. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Low: 37. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Still cool. Low: 34. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 36. High: 54.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Cool. Low: 35. High: 57.

By: Summer Schnellbach