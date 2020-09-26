FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The 20th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s looks different this year due to the pandemic. However, the goal is the same--spread awareness and find a cure.

Over 14,000 people live with the disease in North Dakota, and 5.8 million nationwide.

“My dad struggled with Alzheimer’s for 16 years,” Walk Chairman Kyle Olson says. “I lost my grandfather to it and a couple aunts and uncles.”

The group had a virtual opening ceremony Saturday morning and they put up a Promise Garden display at Lindenwood Park in Fargo. They’re asking you to join them, from a distance. Get out on your own and walk for awareness.

“It’s a tough disease, but when it impacts you personally, it’s different,” North Dakota Senior Development Manager Emily Bultema says. “It’s not something I wish that anyone has to experience.”

