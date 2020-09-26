Advertisement

Three arrested after police bust loud party near NDSU

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Three people were arrested and 40 people were cited Friday night for a loud party at an apartment complex near NDSU.

Police were called to the 1900 Blk of Dakota Dr. N around 11:30 p.m. for a loud party complaint.

The tenants of the apartment hosting the party did not cooperate with officers at first. It took 12 police officers and assistance from the NDSU police to disperse the party.

Most of the party goers were cited for being minors under the influence of alcohol. Three were arrested for resisting and taken to the Cass County Jail, because they attempted to flee on foot.

