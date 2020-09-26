Some May Want the Umbrella This Weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SUNDAY: Showers will continue though the afternoon and evening as 1 of 2 cold fronts slides through. The second cold front will bring the next chance of showers overnight and on-and-off through Sunday. Temperatures fall tomorrow into the 60s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures will in the 60s with a few 50s as we move into Monday under sun and clouds. The chance of rain is again possible Monday. Temperatures then cool further on Tuesday, with highs in the 50s, but we look to be drier.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday, and temperatures continue cooling to well below average for this time of year, with most highs in the 40s and 50s! There is an additional chance of showers on Wednesday as well as a cold front slides in. By Thursday afternoon, sunnier skies return but we can expect high temperatures mostly to remain in the 40s. Friday also looks fairly chilly with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds and cooler, but seasonable. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 50. High: 65.

MONDAY - YOM KIPPUR: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Low: 46. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 42. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Low: 37. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Still cool. Low: 43. High: 50.

By: Summer Schnellbach