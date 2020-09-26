Advertisement

Some May Want the Umbrella This Weekend

... and temperatures slide this week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SUNDAY: Showers will continue though the afternoon and evening as 1 of 2 cold fronts slides through. The second cold front will bring the next chance of showers overnight and on-and-off through Sunday. Temperatures fall tomorrow into the 60s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures will in the 60s with a few 50s as we move into Monday under sun and clouds. The chance of rain is again possible Monday. Temperatures then cool further on Tuesday, with highs in the 50s, but we look to be drier.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday, and temperatures continue cooling to well below average for this time of year, with most highs in the 40s and 50s! There is an additional chance of showers on Wednesday as well as a cold front slides in. By Thursday afternoon, sunnier skies return but we can expect high temperatures mostly to remain in the 40s. Friday also looks fairly chilly with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds and cooler, but seasonable. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 50. High: 65.

MONDAY - YOM KIPPUR: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Low: 46. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 42. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Low: 37. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Still cool. Low: 43. High: 50.

By: Summer Schnellbach

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 25

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - September 25

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 25

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 25

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 5:30PM Weather - September 24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

Forecast

Luther Weather Kid - Tyson Anderson - September 24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - September 24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW