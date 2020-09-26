Sheyenne High School football team required to quarantine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The entire Sheyenne High School football team must quarantine following a positive case of COVID-19.

In an email to parents Friday night to parents, there were zero close contacts identified from the academic setting.

However, from guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health, contact tracing in sports every member of the varsity football team has been identified as a close contact to the positive case.

The team must quarantine for 14 days.

All close contacts received an email from West Fargo public schools.

In response to this positive case, the West Fargo Public Schools custodial team will be deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing the areas the infected individual might have been.

