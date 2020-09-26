Advertisement

NDSU Testing Residence Hall Waste-Water for COVID-19

(KSFY)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against COVID-19 will now head into the sewers for North Dakota State University.

Recently the school began testing waste water from the residence halls in an attempt to detect traces of COVID. If there are traces of COVID-19 found in the waste-water, then the entire dorm will need to get tested.

An email, sent to Valley News Live this afternoon, was sent out by NDSU Residence Life alerting one of the residence halls on campus that their waste water had tested positive for COVID-19, and that everyone living there was to get tested at the Shelley Ellig Indoor Track Facility the next day.

Their reasoning in the email for the testing was to find COVID in students who may be asymptomatic to help stop the spread.

When we were on campus this afternoon, most students we talked to felt like this method of testing was just like any other aspect of this unusual school year, but others feel that this may be an unnecessary step.

“I feel like it’s a step they don’t need to take really." said Current NDSU Student Donovan Guest, "We already have a lot of tests going on anyway.”

Currently NDSU has 99 confirmed cases on campus, with 97 students and two employees testing positive for the illness. 162 students are in quarantine in student housing. This waste-water testing is their latest method to help identify cases of COVID-19, and slow the spread on campus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk to end Alzheimer’s

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Over 14,000 people live with the disease in North Dakota, and 5.8 million nationwide.

News

Black Lives Matter march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Fargo

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
This after the latest news in the Breonna Taylor decision.

News

News - Walk to end Alzheimer's Sept 26

Updated: 14 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - BLM March Sept 26

Updated: 15 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Experts: Be on the lookout for seasonal depression with COVID-19 stressors

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Almost as soon as coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in March, the discussion turned to mental health.

Latest News

News

News - Covid-19 Impacts On Seasonal Depression

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News September 26 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News September 26 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 26

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News September 26 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD