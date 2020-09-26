MDH: 1,478 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,478 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 95,659.
They’re also reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,004 since the start of the pandemic.
- Patients no longer needing isolation: 85,259
Hospitalization
- Total cases hospitalized: 7,443
Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,085
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.