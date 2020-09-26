Advertisement

MDH: 1,478 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,478 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 95,659.

They’re also reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,004 since the start of the pandemic.

  • Patients no longer needing isolation: 85,259

Hospitalization

  • Total cases hospitalized: 7,443
    Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,085

