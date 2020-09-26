Experts: Be on the lookout for seasonal depression with COVID-19 stressors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Almost as soon as coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in March, the discussion turned to mental health.

COVID-19 is a threat to our physical health. Feelings of fear, uncertainty and isolation had experts worried the U.S. would face a health epidemic at the same time it faced a viral pandemic.

“I think a lot of people went through COVID blues,” an MSUM student says. “I don’t think people have gotten out of them either.”

According to a recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of adults reported struggling with mental health. Young adults, racial/ethnic minorities, and essential workers are some of the greatest impacted.

“Most of us are really, really busy right now,” Licensed Psychologist Dr. Renae Reinardy says. “It’s a good thing. People are reaching out for mental health services.”

And experts like Dr. Reinardy might get even busier. While Fall brings changing leaves and cooler weather, it can also bring seasonal depression.

“Now that winter is coming up, I think it’s going to take a toll.”

Experts say with the additional stress of COVID-19, it’s especially important to be on the lookout for symptoms.

“It’s never too early to treat those things,” Dr. Reinardy says. “Don’t wait until you’re absolutely miserable.”

She says to watch for low mood and energy, changes in your sleeping and eating patterns and pulling back from relationships.

