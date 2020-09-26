Climate Activists march in Fargo and Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Climate Change activists took to the streets of Fargo and Moorhead this afternoon, demanding change from local leaders.

The group “Red River Valley Climate Action” organized the event, and protestors gathered at Island Park.

They marched to Fargo City Hall and then to Senator John Hoeven’s Office.

Some then went across the river to protest at Moorhead City Hall.

The group demanded that officials in Fargo and Moorhead declare a “Climate Emergency” and transition to clean energy.

Masks were required for anyone participating in the march.

