Advertisement

Climate Activists march in Fargo and Moorhead

Protesters leaving Island Park
Protesters leaving Island Park(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Climate Change activists took to the streets of Fargo and Moorhead this afternoon, demanding change from local leaders.

The group “Red River Valley Climate Action” organized the event, and protestors gathered at Island Park.

They marched to Fargo City Hall and then to Senator John Hoeven’s Office.

Some then went across the river to protest at Moorhead City Hall.

The group demanded that officials in Fargo and Moorhead declare a “Climate Emergency” and transition to clean energy.

Masks were required for anyone participating in the march.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman says a Fargo police vehicle hit her parked car and the agency’s insurance doesn’t want to pay up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Shantel Roberts told Valley News Live she wants the Fargo Police Department’s insurance company to pay up after hitting her parked car.

POVnow

Gov. Burgum Rescinds Order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gov. Burgum rescinded his COVID quarantine order after political pressure.

News

Point of View September 25 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 25 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View September 25 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

News - 6:00PM News September 25 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 25 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Woman says a Fargo police vehicle hit her parked car

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

News - 6:00PM News September 25 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Fargo VA Opens New Community Resource Center - 4PM Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM