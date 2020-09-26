Advertisement

Black Lives Matter march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Fargo

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Black Lives Matter marched the streets of downtown Fargo again Saturday morning. This after the latest news in the Breonna Taylor decision.

Organizers say Taylor’s injustice is a threat to people everywhere. They started at Island Park and made their way to the Fargo Police Department, chanting profanities about the police.

Traffic along Main Ave. was held up during the march. Organizers say they want to be heard by city leaders and police.

