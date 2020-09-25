Woman says a Fargo police vehicle hit her parked car and the agency’s insurance doesn’t want to pay up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is seeking damages from the city of Fargo claiming that a police vehicle hit her parked car, causing nearly $3,500 in damages.

Shantel Roberts told Valley News Live she wants the Fargo Police Department’s insurance company to pay up, and their declining to do just that.

“There’s nothing else to the story, the cop just drove into the door,” Roberts said. “i don’t know if the cop wasn’t paying attention, or if the cop was not seeing what’s going on. The door didn’t move.”

The incident was captured on a nearby apartment building’s surveillance video and shared with Valley News Live.

Roberts said her sister on Monday was inside a parked car between 12th St N and 8th Ave N smoking a cigarette, since she isn’t allowed to smoke in her apartment.

There’s another car parked on the other side of the street when a police vehicle reportedly tried getting through.

Instead, it appears the officer’s car collides with Roberts’s car.

“The door doesn’t close, it’s bent off,” Roberts said. “The hinges are bent so it can not close.”

A police report states the officer was driving about 10 to 15 mph and did not notice an open door.

“All we’re trying to do is get the car fixed and drivable so there is a means of transportation,” Roberts said.

The police officer stated in the report that the door was opened as she was driving by, which Roberts disputes.

“It was open maybe six inches, five inches and you can see that by the damage in the car,” Roberts said.

In a Facebook post, Fargo police addressed Monday’s collision saying the video was taken down from social media.

We are aware of a video circulating social media which shows one of our officers in a marked squad car hitting a parked... Posted by Fargo Police Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

Robert said it only happened after her sister got a message from the landlord that he received a call from police. She shared a text message to Valley News Live confirming that.

Police said it wasn’t an official request from the department and that an internal investigation is underway into the car accident, which is standard policy.

According to the city of Fargo, the matter has been forward to its insurance provider, which will then submit the claim to the state.

Fargo PD data that we obtained showed there have been at least 18 accidents involving police vehicles in the last year. These collisions could’ve been someone hitting an officer’s car, or vice versa.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.