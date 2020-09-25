West Fargo police are looking for at least 6 people suspected of breaking into cars

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police say at least six people are suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing items from inside.

The rash of car break-ins happened between 12:10 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on September 16, according to a media sent by the West Fargo Police Department on Friday.

Police identified the following areas thieves reportedly targeted: the Elmwood addition between 15th and 13th Ave West; the Goldenwood area, north of 12th Ave NW; and between Westside Elementary and west of Westwynd Dr.

West Fargo police also released a video from a home surveillance system that caught the burglars.

Police said a video captured a small dark four-door car driving through the area where the incidents happened around the time of the break-ins.

Anyone with information is being urged by West Fargo Police to contact Detective Joe Birrenkott at (701) 433-5562 or email him at joe.birrenkott@westfargond.gov

