University of North Dakota sees overall enrollment growth for fall 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota reports that its official Fall 2020 enrollment is slightly higher than it was at the same time last year.

In fact, UND says it is one of only four University System institutions, and among very few regionally, that is reporting overall enrollment growth.

ND also posted a strong retention rate among its 2019 freshman cohort of students who decided to return to the University this fall – further bolstering its fall enrollment.

According to University Analytics & Planning, UND’s retention rate for first time, fulltime freshmen, this fall, is 81.39 percent, compared to a retention rate of 78.39 percent last fall. In addition to the overall increase in retention rate, UND also is showing an increase in retention across every college/school and among student-athletes and Greek students.

Overall

Total Undergraduate Headcount: 2019 – 10,163; 2020 – 9,796; -367; -3.61%

Total Graduate Headcount: 2019 – 2,909; 2020 – 3,304; 395; 13.58%

Total LAW Headcount: 2019 – 206; 2020 – 219; 13; 6.31%

Total MED Headcount: 2019 – 303; 2020 – 296; -7; -2.31%

Total Headcount: 2019 – 13,581; 2020 – 13,615; 34; 0.25%

New Students Only

New Freshmen Headcount: 2019 – 1,673; 2020 – 1,614; -59; -3.53%

New Transfer Headcount: 2019 – 906; 2020 – 956; 50; 5.52%

New Graduate Headcount: 2019 – 737; 2020 – 796; 59; 8.01%

New LAW Headcount: 2019 – 85; 2020 – 81; -4; -4.71%

New MED Headcount: 2019 – 77; 2020 – 67; -10; -12.99%

Total New Student Headcount: 2019 – 3,478; 2020 – 3,514; 36; 1.04%

