Thief River Falls man faces life in prison after jury convicts him of killing 23-year-old woman

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A jury has convicted a man of three charges related to the death of a woman in March of 2019.

Devon James Pulczinski, 24, was found guilty on Thursday of first degree murder premeditated, first degree arson, and second degree murder, according to the Pennington County District Clerk’s Office.

Pulczinski faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the first degree murder conviction.

He killed Alexandra Jo Ellingson, 23, on March 27, 2019.

Police said they located her dead inside a home at 307 ½ Arnold Ave S in Thief River Falls.

A medical examiner had ruled Ellingson’s death as a homicide due to asphyxiation.

According to court records, Pulczinski’s sentencing date is scheduled for October 16 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.