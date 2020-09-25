Advertisement

Police respond to stabbing incident in North Fargo; no charges pressed

Police presence at the scene of the stabbing in North Fargo.(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite police finding a man who had suffered a stabbing injury in North Fargo, no charges are being pressed.

Fargo Police responded to the call around 10:30 on Thursday Night around 30th Avenue N and Broadway which drew a heavy police presence.

According to an officer on scene, all of the people involved in the stabbing were still on scene and it was unknown if it was intentional or an accident.

The victim told police that he was not interested in pressing charges and he was not taken by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. and no arrests were made.

