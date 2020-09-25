Advertisement

North Dakota governor boosts COVID-19 measures for elderly

Nursing assistant holding hand of elderly man.
Nursing assistant holding hand of elderly man.(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum says it’s time to “spring into action” to help protect nursing home residents from the coronavirus.

Burgum on Wednesday announced several measures meant to slow the spread at long-term care facilities, including putting testing and contact tracing of those residents of the head of the line.

The changes were outlined after Burgum announced a “somber milestone” of topping 200 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus and “too many” fatalities in nursing homes.

State health officials have reported 26 deaths in the last seven days, all of whom were men and women in their 70s, 80s and 90s with underlying health conditions.

Seven new deaths were confirmed Wednesday.

