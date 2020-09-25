Man caught trying to break-in to vehicles in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for multiple charges after police caught him trying to break-in to several vehicles.

Police say they found 20-year-old Nicholas Sorenson in the 2500 block of 15th St. S. around 2:30 Friday morning.

After he was arrested, Sorenson admitted to breaking into seven other vehicles and he had stolen property on him.

He was booked into jail for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and minor under the influence of alcohol.

