Advertisement

Man caught trying to break-in to vehicles in Fargo

car break-in graphic (MGN)
car break-in graphic (MGN)(WJHG)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for multiple charges after police caught him trying to break-in to several vehicles.

Police say they found 20-year-old Nicholas Sorenson in the 2500 block of 15th St. S. around 2:30 Friday morning.

After he was arrested, Sorenson admitted to breaking into seven other vehicles and he had stolen property on him.

He was booked into jail for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and minor under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch live: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Watch live: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Valley Today

Valley Today KVLY Sept. 25th 6:50am

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

Stabbing overnight in North Fargo alleged as accidental

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod and Devin Fry
No arrests made or charges pressed after North Fargo stabbing.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 25

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

Valley Today

North Dakota governor boosts COVID-19 measures for elderly

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota governor Doug Burgum says it’s time to “spring into action” to help protect nursing home residents from the coronavirus.

Valley Today

Climate activists demanding change in FM Metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The group is hosting a climate march for justice on Friday, Sept. 25 at Island Park starting at 4:30 p.m.

News

News - Officials making room at crowded Cass County Jail

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 24 - Part 3

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 24

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 24 - Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD