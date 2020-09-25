Horace boys basketball program starting new charity to give back

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Horace boys basketball coach and his team are starting a new charity to give back to the community.

The foundation called “Buckets of Love” works by pledging an amount per every free throw made throughout the season.

Coach Derek Hutchinson said the team would give back to a family that’s fallen back on hard times.

“We just need things like this where we can lean on each other, and we can give back, and just take away the positives,” said Derek Hutchinson, Horace Boy Basketball Coach.

To learn how to get involved in the charity, you can reach out to Derek at dhutchinson@west-fargo.k12.nd.us or by phone at 713-732-1291.

