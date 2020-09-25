Harwood Man Arrested After Hitting Someone with a Pool Cue

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Harwood man was arrested early this morning after allegedly striking someone in the head with a pool cue.

Cass County Sheriffs were called to Sanford Health at around midnight to investigate an alleged assault that happened at the Harwood Grill and Saloon in Harwood. Deputies learned a 38 year old individual from Fargo was left injured after being hit in the head with a pool cue.

Following the initial investigation, 29 year old Casey Lusk was arrested for aggravated assault. The incident is still under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

