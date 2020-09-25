Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital after hitting multiple trees

Fairbanks Crash
Fairbanks Crash(MGM)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Brainerd woman was taken to the hospital after hitting multiple trees.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at around 6:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 64 at 48th Street in Cass County. Troopers say 37-year-old Sarah Ann Temple was driving northbound in a Jeep Renegade on Highway 64 when the Jeep left the roadway, striking multiple trees.

Temple was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 25

Updated: 40 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Baked Custard Rice Pudding - September 25

Updated: 40 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Healthier Me

News - Noon News September 25 - Part 2

Updated: 40 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

1,191 new cases of COVID-19, along with 6 new deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Overall, 1,994 people in Minnesota have died from the disease.

Latest News

News

436 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Overall, 219 people in North Dakota have died from the disease

News

Thief River Falls man faces life in prison after jury convicts him of killing 23-year-old woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A jury has convicted a 24-year-old Thief River Falls man of three charges related to the death of a woman in March of 2019.

News

Harwood Man Arrested After Hitting Someone with a Pool Cue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
A Harwood man was arrested early this morning after allegedly striking someone in the head with a pool cue.

News

News: Cass Co. moderate risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
News: Cass Co. moderate risk

News

News: HIPAA and COVID-19 information in schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
News: HIPAA and COVID-19 information in schools

News

Watch live: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch live: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol