Driver taken to hospital after hitting multiple trees

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Brainerd woman was taken to the hospital after hitting multiple trees.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at around 6:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 64 at 48th Street in Cass County. Troopers say 37-year-old Sarah Ann Temple was driving northbound in a Jeep Renegade on Highway 64 when the Jeep left the roadway, striking multiple trees.

Temple was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.