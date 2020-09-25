Advertisement

COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Thief River Falls

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 testing event will be held in Thief River Falls.

It’ll be on Sept. 29th, Sept. 30th and Oct. 1st from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Huck Olson Civic Center located at 501 Brooks Ave.

To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. In order to register, click here.

