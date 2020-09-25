Advertisement

Climate activists demanding change in FM Metro

Climate change graphic (MGN)
Climate change graphic (MGN)(WJHG)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Climate Action group is demanding action on climate change in the FM metro.

The group is hosting a climate march for justice on Friday, Sept. 25 at Island Park starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Facebook event page says “We demand our cities to declare a Climate Emergency and start planning for our communities' immediate transition to clean energy. For too long, the northern states have been able to ignore the climate crisis, largely protected from wildfires and rising sea levels, and able to write off intensifying weather events as natural phenomena.”

The march is expected to go from Island Park to Fargo City Hall, the Forum building and Senator John Hoeven’s office before returning to the park. For anyone who wants to continue marching, they will then go to Moorhead City Hall.

The Facebook event says masks are required for those marching.

