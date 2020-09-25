Cass County Jail nearing capacity due to COVID-19 Backlog

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 pandemic is now affecting jails in North Dakota. Officials with the Cass County Jail have confirmed that the jail population is creeping up. At this point they are not at capacity but are getting close. They currently hold between 300 and 310 inmates, the capacity of the Cass County Jail is 348.

“It’s definitely a level that we’ve operated at before," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner, "but again with the additional COVID safety measures that we have to take, it’s definitely posed some challenges.”

Because the courthouse saw limited operations in April and May, many arrest warrants were not issued. Those are being issued now, which has led to a much higher intake of warrants. Normally the Sheriff’s office sees 300 to 350 arrest warrants a month. They had 621 in July alone and 503 in August.

Jahner outlined the next step for the jail, saying that “When we start seeing that we start coming up with contingency plans for how we’re going to make space in our facility for those that pose a risk to our society or other public safety risks.”

Another factor to take into consideration is that due to the covid-19 pandemic, isolation areas are required at the Cass County Jail which means they now have even less space for their already growing prison population. One way they’re dealing with this is by sending prisoners to other jails. They’ve already sent 10 to McKenzie County.

Jahner says that with those limitations and the big influx of prisoners, it’s like a game of checkers finding space for everyone. But he also says the public doesn’t need to worry about prisoners being turned away at the door.

“We’ll always make sure that we have room for those individuals who are not safe to be out on our streets.” Jahner confirmed, "Whether it’s us making room at our own facility or space at another facility we’ll always make sure to maintain public safety.

Jahner also told us that from what he has seen so far, multiple counties are seeing the same issue throughout the state of North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.