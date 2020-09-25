Advertisement

Cass County Jail nearing capacity due to COVID-19 Backlog

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 pandemic is now affecting jails in North Dakota. Officials with the Cass County Jail have confirmed that the jail population is creeping up. At this point they are not at capacity but are getting close. They currently hold between 300 and 310 inmates, the capacity of the Cass County Jail is 348.

“It’s definitely a level that we’ve operated at before," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner, "but again with the additional COVID safety measures that we have to take, it’s definitely posed some challenges.”

Because the courthouse saw limited operations in April and May, many arrest warrants were not issued. Those are being issued now, which has led to a much higher intake of warrants. Normally the Sheriff’s office sees 300 to 350 arrest warrants a month. They had 621 in July alone and 503 in August.

Jahner outlined the next step for the jail, saying that “When we start seeing that we start coming up with contingency plans for how we’re going to make space in our facility for those that pose a risk to our society or other public safety risks.”

Another factor to take into consideration is that due to the covid-19 pandemic, isolation areas are required at the Cass County Jail which means they now have even less space for their already growing prison population. One way they’re dealing with this is by sending prisoners to other jails. They’ve already sent 10 to McKenzie County.

Jahner says that with those limitations and the big influx of prisoners, it’s like a game of checkers finding space for everyone. But he also says the public doesn’t need to worry about prisoners being turned away at the door.

“We’ll always make sure that we have room for those individuals who are not safe to be out on our streets.” Jahner confirmed, "Whether it’s us making room at our own facility or space at another facility we’ll always make sure to maintain public safety.

Jahner also told us that from what he has seen so far, multiple counties are seeing the same issue throughout the state of North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arrest made in deadly vehicle pedestrian crash in Fargo

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
Arrest made in fatal vehicle pedestrian crash in Fargo.

Back To School

We’re releasing school suspension data that drew backlash from local group against Fargo newspaper for not publishing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Valley News Live obtained the data that’s in the middle of the controversy. We have numbers from the West Fargo and Fargo school districts spanning five years on suspensions and expulsions broken down by race and ethnicity.

News

News - Fargo and West Fargo school districts suspension data

Updated: 1 hour ago

POVnow

The Return - Day Of Prayer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Rev. Kevin Jessip joined us to promote The Return, a day of prayer on Saturday, September 26th.

Latest News

News

Point of View September 24 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 24 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 24 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

News - 6:00PM News September 24 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 24 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Bison Huddle

Sports - Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY