Arrest made in deadly vehicle pedestrian crash in Fargo

Justin Torgerson arrested in fatal vehicle pedestrian crash.
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s been another arrest relating to a fatal vehicle pedestrian crash September 11th in Fargo. Authorities say David James Torgerson was spotted by the Metro Street Crimes Unit on Thursday and taken into custody on a vehicular homicide charge. Torgerson wasn’t the original person charged.

On the night of the crash, it was Shanyell Cherish Headswift of Fargo, who was in the driver’s seat near the 100 block of 42nd street south and admitted that was driving. It was later determined that Torgerson was the driver and fled the scene. The charge against Headswift was dropped. Alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

