436 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported in North Dakota
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are reporting 436 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 8 new deaths.
Overall, 219 people in North Dakota have died from the disease. The daily positivity rate is 7.97%
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County - 1
- Barnes County - 2
- Benson County – 14
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County - 2
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 34
- Cass County – 57
- Dickey County – 10
- Dunn County - 4
- Eddy County - 3
- Emmons County – 4
- Foster County – 2
- Golden Valley County - 2
- Grand Forks County – 48
- Grant County – 1
- Griggs County - 1
- Hettinger County - 3
- Logan County – 1
- McKenzie County - 9
- McLean County - 8
- Mercer County - 6
- Morton County – 23
- Mountrail County - 5
- Nelson County – 2
- Pembina County – 2
- Ramsey County – 8
- Ransom County – 4
- Renville County – 6
- Richland County – 1
- Rolette County - 4
- Sargent County – 9
- Sioux County - 2
- Stark County – 101
- Stutsman County – 1
- Traill County – 3
- Walsh County - 6
- Ward County – 9
- Williams County – 36
