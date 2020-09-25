Advertisement

436 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported in North Dakota

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
(KFYR-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are reporting 436 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 8 new deaths.

Overall, 219 people in North Dakota have died from the disease. The daily positivity rate is 7.97%

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County - 2
  • Benson County – 14
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County - 2
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 34
  • Cass County – 57
  • Dickey County – 10
  • Dunn County - 4
  • Eddy County - 3
  • Emmons County – 4
  • Foster County – 2
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 48
  • Grant County – 1
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County - 3
  • Logan County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 9
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 6
  • Morton County – 23
  • Mountrail County - 5
  • Nelson County – 2
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Ramsey County – 8
  • Ransom County – 4
  • Renville County – 6
  • Richland County – 1
  • Rolette County - 4
  • Sargent County – 9
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 101
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Traill County – 3
  • Walsh County - 6
  • Ward County – 9
  • Williams County – 36

