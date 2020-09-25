436 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are reporting 436 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 8 new deaths.

Overall, 219 people in North Dakota have died from the disease. The daily positivity rate is 7.97%

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County - 2

Benson County – 14

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County - 2

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 34

Cass County – 57

Dickey County – 10

Dunn County - 4

Eddy County - 3

Emmons County – 4

Foster County – 2

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 48

Grant County – 1

Griggs County - 1

Hettinger County - 3

Logan County – 1

McKenzie County - 9

McLean County - 8

Mercer County - 6

Morton County – 23

Mountrail County - 5

Nelson County – 2

Pembina County – 2

Ramsey County – 8

Ransom County – 4

Renville County – 6

Richland County – 1

Rolette County - 4

Sargent County – 9

Sioux County - 2

Stark County – 101

Stutsman County – 1

Traill County – 3

Walsh County - 6

Ward County – 9

Williams County – 36

