Vice Presidential Candidate visits Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Candidate for the Vice Presidency made a stop in Fargo to campaign.

Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, representing himself and Libertarian Party Presidential nominee Jo Jorgenson, spoke to a crowd of supporters this evening.

This event was part of the nominee’s bus tour around the country as they look to gain more support heading into the Presidential Election.

There was a lightning delay as the storm moved through Fargo, but Cohen was still able to speak to the crowd at Lindenwood Park.

We asked Cohen why Fargo was the next stop for their campaign ,who said that “When we talk to people in rural areas, in the heartland of the US, we hear the same things. I want control of my life back and it’s getting harder and harder for me to live because of impositions from the federal government. So our policies are perfect for that.”

Jorgenson and Cohen will be on ballots in all 50 states for this year’s presidential election.

You can find a full interview with the Vice Presidential Nominee here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2020/09/23/spike-cohen-rise-of-the-libertarian-party/

