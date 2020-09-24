Advertisement

Vice Presidential Candidate visits Fargo

Vice Presidential Nominee Spike Cohen speaks in Fargo
Vice Presidential Nominee Spike Cohen speaks in Fargo(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Candidate for the Vice Presidency made a stop in Fargo to campaign.

Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, representing himself and Libertarian Party Presidential nominee Jo Jorgenson, spoke to a crowd of supporters this evening.

This event was part of the nominee’s bus tour around the country as they look to gain more support heading into the Presidential Election.

There was a lightning delay as the storm moved through Fargo, but Cohen was still able to speak to the crowd at Lindenwood Park.

We asked Cohen why Fargo was the next stop for their campaign ,who said that “When we talk to people in rural areas, in the heartland of the US, we hear the same things. I want control of my life back and it’s getting harder and harder for me to live because of impositions from the federal government. So our policies are perfect for that.”

Jorgenson and Cohen will be on ballots in all 50 states for this year’s presidential election.

You can find a full interview with the Vice Presidential Nominee here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2020/09/23/spike-cohen-rise-of-the-libertarian-party/

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Slumberland employee helps save customer who had a stroke

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A delivery call potentially saved the Moorhead woman's life.

POVnow

Gov. Burgum’s New Quarantine Order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gov. Burgum issued a new order that could mean jail time or a fine for failing to self-quarantine.

POVnow

Apple’s Siri Suggests Police Are Terrorists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
If you asked Siri, ‘where are the closest terrorists,' she would have responded with your local law enforcement agency.

POVnow

Political Theater, Behind The Scenes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gov. Walz engaged in political theater during his visit to Moorhead yesterday.

Latest News

News

News - Fargo Public Schools plans to roll out changes to virtual academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Back To School

Fargo Public Schools plans to roll out changes to virtual academy amid complaints from parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The virtual academy was an option the district made available to parents and students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Point of View September 23 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 23 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 23 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Otter Tail County deputies searching for man who left jail to attend mom’s funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Rafael Buenfil received a court-ordered furlough on Monday to attend his mother’s funeral in Fergus Falls.